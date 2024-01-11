Peter Crouch jokes he’s the 10ft ‘alien’ spotted on hilltop in Brazil

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former England striker Peter Crouch has joked that he was the supposed alien captured in viral footage in South America.

On Wednesday, a group of hikers claimed they spotted two “10ft tall aliens” standing on a hilltop on the Brazilian island of Ilha do Mel.

The footage of the supposed extraterrestrial beings has gone viral on social media, racking up millions of views of TikTok and X.

The former Premier League footballer saw the funny side of the otherwise baffling site and said on X: “We were on a family holiday pls respect our privacy at this time.”

A witness who recorded the sighting, Sara Dalete, said she was hiking with family members when they came across the mysterious figures, and realised it wasn’t possible to reach the hilltop where the “aliens” were or communicate with them.

According to Sara, the figures moved very quickly and seemed to be around 10 feet tall.

Both of them were moving their arms quickly but remained standing on the hilltop during the entire video.

X users quickly pointed out the similarities between the “aliens” movements and Crouch’s famous “robot-dance celebration”, with one commenting “You can see the props for the arms! At least Crouchy don’t need props for the robot dance!”.

Another joked the 6ft 6in former Liverpool star was taller than the figures.

During his time in the Premier League a fan-favourite chant towards Crouch was “He’s big, he’s red, his feet stick out the bed”.

However, UFO expert Nick pope was not convinced by the sighting, telling the Metro “This story – and the reaction to it – is truly bizarre.”

“There’s no credible evidence that anything UFO or alien-related happened, or that this was anything other than the police responding to reports of youths fighting.”

Despite his hilarious claim, Mr Crouch was not in Brazil but instead in London this week as he attended the snooker Masters at Alexandra Palace.

The government of Parang State made light of the alleged sighting, stating “Our summer is from another world. Even strange beings come here to enjoy our coastline”.