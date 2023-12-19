Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy reveal funny way they first met

Former footballer Peter Crouch and his wife Abbey Clancy have revealed the funny moment they first met nearly 20 years ago.

The couple, who have four children, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (19 December) to discuss their new podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

They revealed how Abbey gave Peter her mobile number when they met on a night out, and then promptly asked for it back when she spotted him talking to another woman.

Peter added: “In my defence, I was literally just talking.”