Hikers film ‘10ft tall aliens’ standing on Brazil cliff edge

Two “10ft tall aliens” have allegedly been spotted on a hilltop.

Eyewitness Sara Dalete said she was hiking with family members when they came across the mysterious figures, standing on the Brazilian island of Ilha do Mel.

She said it wasn’t possible to reach the hilltop where they were or communicate with them.

According to Sara, the figures moved very quickly and seemed to be around 10 feet tall.

“Our summer is from another world. Even strange beings come here to enjoy our coastline,” a spokesperson for the government of Parana state said, making light of the sighting.