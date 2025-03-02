Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Norwegian government has moved to ease concerns regarding the refuelling of US Navy vessels after one company spoke out on social media, saying in the wake of Donald Trump’s showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, it would no longer supply American ships.

"We have seen reports raising concerns about support for U.S. Navy vessels in Norway. This is not in line with the Norwegian government's policy," Norway's Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said in a statement.

"American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway," he added. Sandvik issued his statement after privately held Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers said that it would stop supplying U.S. Navy ships in response to how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was treated at the White House on Friday.

"Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick... No Fuel to Americans!," the company said in a now deleted Facebook post.

Haltbakk Bunkers CEO Gunnar Gran confirmed to Norwegian newspaper VG that the company made a decision not to supply the US military, but said the move would have a "symbolic" impact as it didn't have a fixed contract.

The Norweigian government regularly refuels US Navy vessels such as the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, shown here ( US Navy )

Following the Oval Office discussions heard around the world, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he has not spoken with Zelensky since.

The former Florida senator said on Sunday's This Week on ABC. Rubio also said he has not spoken to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha since Trump and Zelenskiy clashed at the White House and failed to sign an expected minerals deal."We’ll be ready to reengage when they’re ready to make peace," Rubio said on the show.

Rubio has been roundly criticized following the meeting, given that the Republican has previously been outspoken in his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, at one point calling him a “butcher” after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.