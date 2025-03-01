Marco Rubio has claimed Volodymyr Zelensky’s off-camera actions warrant an apology to Donald Trump following their Oval Office clash.

Mr Zelensky left the White House on Friday (28 February) after a meeting collapsed when Vice President JD Vance accused him of having “disrespected” the US.

As European leaders flocked to the defence of Mr Zelensky after Trump and JD Vance unleashed the shocking attack during critical White House talks, the Secretary of State hinted that the Ukraine president owes Trump an apology.

In an interview with CNN, Mr Rubio suggested Mr Zelensky’s behaviour leading up to the clash had been unacceptable.