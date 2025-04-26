Watch live: Pope Francis’ funeral takes place at the Vatican in Rome
Watch live as Pope Francis’ funeral takes place at the Vatican in Rome today (Saturday 26 April), with tens of thousands of people attending to mourn the late Pontiff.
Heads of state and royalty, including the Prince of Wales, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend the outdoor service in St Peter’s Square.
Along with major world leaders in attendance, some 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests are expected to be near the altar, and more than 4,000 other priests will be in the square to witness the ceremony.
The funeral occurs five days after the 88-year-old Pontiff’s death on Monday after a battle with double pneumonia, and following several days of global mourning for the Argentinian remembered for his humble leadership style and championing of the downtrodden.
The service will begin at 10am local time (09.00 BST) in front of St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.
After the mass has ended, the Pope’s body will be transported to the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome for burial.
A nine-day mourning period will then begin.
