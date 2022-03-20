It has never been busier for 26-year-old Vitaly and his Vega Room restaurant in Lviv, western Ukraine.

The numbers at Vega Room have risen tenfold since Russia invaded on 24 February, forcing a wave of mothers, children and the old, to attempt to leave the country.

Around 200 people will arrive at his restaurant’s door daily for a hot meal, which Vitaly admits is more than Vega Room has ever had. On the menu? Buckwheat, grains and simple food, he says.

“It’s just regular soups, or we’ll do some cereals like buckwheat, rice, and some meat substitution, we just use tofu, falafel, which are very useful, actually. And people are very satisfied with them. But on the other hand, there is actually a problem with those products. especially with tofu and with some meat substitution, because it’s difficult to find them right now.”

Vitaly says that is because his Ukrainian supplier in Kharkiv has been effectively shuttered by the war, “and in Kharkiv nothing works now, so yeah, we cannot get all the needed products from Ukraine. And now we are asking, I am asking my friends to send me some products”.

About a month ago, Vega Room would see about 30 or 40 customers come and go in a single day, with people enjoying plant based pierogi, cabbage rolls and even a vegan stroganoff.

“It’s not really big,” Vitaly told The Independent from his home in Lviv, where he has taken in two families from Ukraine’s east. “It has six tables, so at the same time there could be twenty people maximum. Now it’s something like 200 a day, so for us it’s a huge amount of people.”

The only difference now is that these people are not paying, and that Vega Room has become a vital part of the humanitarian effort underway in Lviv and elsewhere in Ukraine.

“Maybe not all of them are refugees (from eastern Ukraine) but we don’t ask them to show passports,” said Vitaly of the Monday to Sunday operation. “I don’t think people are trying to take advantage here, we just feed everyone”.

Inside the Vega Room restaurant in Lviv, that has been feeding about 200 refugees a day (Vega Room / Vitaly Savchuk)

“It might also be that some old local people come,” adds Vitaly, “but we don’t try to forbid them because if they want to come just to have some food, they have rights to”.

About a month ago, Vitaly had announced the closure of his Vega Room business because of the combined threat of Covid and a war with Russia – although that seemed impossible even for him.

“We were hearing, like almost every day, that Russia is going to attack us. But we didn’t take this seriously. No one actually expected that. And after the war started. I was like, I wasn’t panicked, but I didn’t know what to do, or what the future with the restaurant is going to be because I was really surprised,” said Vitaly, who has signed-up as a Ukrainian army volunteer. “it was very horrible for sure”.

That was when he was approached by Vegan Ukraine, or Vegan UA, a charity who wanted to turn Vega Room into a kitchen for refugees fleeing Russia’s assault.

That he says was spearheaded by two sisters who were regular customers of his restaurant, and who organised funding for his refugee vegan kitchen – which has provided both Vega Room and now thousands of refugees with a lifeline.

People eating at Vega Room, among the businesses in Lviv that have turned to helping refugees from eastern Ukraine (Vega Room / Vitaly Savchuk)

“When the war started we lost our workers because some of them went to Poland. We had a waitress and she went to Poland…They were scared of the war and so we didn’t have any choice. We decided to close it. But then yeah, this initiative came up,” said Vitaly.

He explained in a Facebook post at the beginning of March that “Unfortunately, vegan refugees can only eat a cereal bar and tea from the food provided,” and that Vega Room “will be cooking full meals everyday and giving free meals to anyone in need.”

His rent has meanwhile been suspended by Lviv’s authorities, who have been bracing themselves for a Russian assault on Ukraine’s westernmost city after an attack on a nearby military base on Sunday.

Although a solo event for now, the bombing within touching distance of Poland sent shockwaves through Lviv, which seen little of the war waged by Russia.

Ukrainian refugees at the train station in Lviv (EPA)

“It was horrible,” said Vitaly, “because many people didn’t expect that, you know. Until today, we live here like, like in a peaceful place. We didn’t expect something like this to happen”.

“So compared to other (Ukraine cities), it’s good enough,” he reasoned. “But still, we cannot compare this with pre-war, it was just a normal city. And now where we are, everything is different.”

Like all residents and businesses in Lviv, Vega Room has been forced to adapt to the sheer numbers of people fleeing war, with estimates suggesting some 200,000 people have settled temporarily in Ukraine’s seventh biggest city.

Lviv normally has a population of about 740,000, with close ties to nearby Poland and Hungary. Estimates from the United Nations meanwhile say some 1.85 million people have left Ukraine, and up to 4 million could still.

“There is a huge problem with humanitarian problems in the east,” explained Vitaly. “People are dying because of hunger there and the worst part is you’re totally helpless. You know, I want to contribute to those people”.

Describing himself as “cosmopolitan”, the lifelong vegan and business owner says while he couldn’t imagine fighting five years ago, this war is “already the second conflict because the war started in 2014 when Russia occupied Crimea. But to be honest in 2014, people weren’t as united as they are now”.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

“I think the huge support for them (Ukraine’s military) was president Zelensky because he actually inspired people,” he argued. “I think if it was our previous president or the previous president like Petro Poroshenko, for example, no one would fight that strongly for the country.”

As for the future, Vitaly says he hopes to reopen Vega Room when the war ends and that his customers – new and old – will return.

“Actually I want to open as soon as possible. But right now I think we can have two conditions; the place can be closed (as a restaurant) and give some taxes (to the state) or the place can be open and feed refugees and I think this is what is most appropriate for us right now.”

“And then when the problem will disappear,” says Vitaly. “I hope when the war will finish, of course, we will reopen this as a normal business place. Yeah.”

