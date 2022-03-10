The government in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv is taking protective measures to prevent heritage buildings and statues from taking damage amid Russia’s invasion.

Workers have been busy covering ancient monuments and buildings in a protective wrap to minimalize any potential damage should Vladimir Putin’s forces decide to target the region with air strikes.

