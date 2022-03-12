✕ Close President Zelensky says ‘we will’ beat Russia

Vladimir Putin did not appear willing to end his invasion of Ukraine during a call with European leaders today, according to Paris.

The Russian president spoke to his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

They demanded that Putin orders an immediate ceasefire as a condition for full negotiations, an Élysée Palace official said.

Earlier, a mosque in Mariupol was shelled while almost 90 people were sheltering inside as Russia continues to inflict carnage on the city.

Ukrainian government statements have made no mention of any casualties at the Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent mosque.

The 86 people include 34 children and a number of Turkish nationals, the Ukrainian embassy in Turkey said.

Elsewhere in Mariupol, civilians have been trapped in the city after repeated ceasefires have failed to be upheld.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russia to uphold its ceasefire agreement to allow evacuations from Mariupol and other besieged cities, and blamed the Kremlin for failures of previous attempts.