Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘unwilling to end invasion’, says Macron, as Russia bombs Mariupol mosque
Almost 90 people were in the mosque, and no mention has yet been made about any casualties
Vladimir Putin did not appear willing to end his invasion of Ukraine during a call with European leaders today, according to Paris.
The Russian president spoke to his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.
They demanded that Putin orders an immediate ceasefire as a condition for full negotiations, an Élysée Palace official said.
Earlier, a mosque in Mariupol was shelled while almost 90 people were sheltering inside as Russia continues to inflict carnage on the city.
Ukrainian government statements have made no mention of any casualties at the Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent mosque.
The 86 people include 34 children and a number of Turkish nationals, the Ukrainian embassy in Turkey said.
Elsewhere in Mariupol, civilians have been trapped in the city after repeated ceasefires have failed to be upheld.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russia to uphold its ceasefire agreement to allow evacuations from Mariupol and other besieged cities, and blamed the Kremlin for failures of previous attempts.
Seven dead in evacuation convoy attack in Kyiv region - Ukraine
Seven civilians were killed when Russia fired at an evacuation convoy in the Kyiv region, the Ukraine intelligence service said.
Zelensky: ‘Most businesses in Ukraine forced to shut up shop’
Most businesses in Ukraine have stopped operating since Russia launched its invasion, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Ukrainian president’s economic adviser previously estimated that the Russian invasion had already caused more than £80 billion ($100bn) of damage.
Town of Volnovakha completely destroyed, says regional official
The eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha has been completely destroyed, according to a regional official.
This is according to Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Fighting continues to prevent a Russian encirclement, he said.
The town is about 60km north of Black Sea port city Mariupol, which has been one of the worst-hit areas amid Russia’s invasion.
Russian shelling is so intense that for the last two days Yuri * and 200 other terrified Ukrainian civilians have been trapped in the bunker of the church where they now live in their besieged hometown of Mariupol.
They are running out of food, and since electricity and water supplies have been cut they are forced to sneak out under heavy fire to draw water from a nearby well.
Friday lunchtime the bombardment came dangerously close. One shell punched through the roof of the church building, eviscerating the main chapel above ground.
The Independent’s international correspondent Bel Trew reports:
Nuclear plants under Russian control being run by Ukrainian staff, reports suggest
Moscow has claimed that the nuclear power plants at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia under Russian control are being run and managed by their Ukrainian staff, RIA reports.
In a statement shared on Saturday, Russia‘s atomic energy agency Rosatom said an external power supply was being restored to the defunct Chernobyl plant with the help of Russian forces.
Pope Francis renews call for end to conflict in Ukraine
Pope Francis has reissued his plea for an end to the war in Ukraine.
Tweeting on Saturday, he wrote: “Never war! Think first about the children, about those who are deprived of the hope for a dignified life: dead or wounded children, orphans, children who play with the remnants of war.”
The Pope added: “In the name of God, stop!”
Along the bridge, the Russian soldier gripped his assault rifle tightly and aimed when a passing vehicle did not stop fast enough to his liking. Since Russia’s war against Ukraine, next door there have been rare outbreaks of political unrest in Transnistria, the Kremlin-controlled breakaway region of Moldova
One woman said pro-Ukrainian “saboteurs” had attempted to stage an anti-Russian protest that was quickly suppressed, followed by a larger pro-Russian demonstration. Then came a public plea from nervous authorities: no more political displays.
Across the demarcation line in Chisinau and other Moldovan towns, fears are also mounting as the struggling country, among the poorest in Europe, welcomes and shelters tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flooding in from the war next door.
Borzou Daragahi reports from the ground in Moldova and Transnistria:
Ukraine estimates $100 billion hit to economy
The majority of Ukrainian businesses have been forced to halt business operations since Russia waged war on its neighbour, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
His economic adviser previously estimated that the Russian invasion had already caused more than $100 billion of damage.
