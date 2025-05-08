Watch in full: Trump announces historic US-UK trade deal
Watch as Donald Trump is set announced a historic US-UK trade deal on Thursday (8 May), with the US president hailing it as a “full and comprehensive” agreement.
Britain became the first country to reach such an agreement with the US since the president’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs threw the global economy into crisis last month.
In a post on his Truth Social media account, the president said: "The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.
“Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honour to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement.
Sir Keir has made a trade deal with the US a key priority, hoping it can reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month.
This included a general 10 per cent levy on all UK exports and a 25 per cent charge on steel, aluminium and cars, hitting British luxury car makers such as Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin.
