EU welcomes UK ‘change in tone’ over protocol

The EU has welcomed London’s “change in tone” in post-Brexit discussions, as the sides attempt to resolve a dispute on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking remotely at an event organised by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University, EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that he hoped the British government’s new rhetoric would be matched by action.

“I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words,” he said.

The ongoing row concerns trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the role of the European Court of Justice in the territory. Brexit minister Lord Frost will hold talks about the protocol with Mr Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.

Ahead of the discussions, Mr Sefcovic warned Britain that any potential solution would have to come from “within the framework of the protocol”.

Elsewhere, Ryanair has confirmed that it will leave the London Stock Exchange next month, citing expenses caused by Brexit.