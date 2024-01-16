Alan Bates is appearing before MPs at the Commons Business and Trade Committee over the Horizon scandal (PA)

Former postmaster Alan Bates has vowed to get compensation for victims as he goes before MPs alongside bosses from the Post Office and Fujitsu.

Mr Bates is appearing before the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee which will focus on providing compensation to victims of the Horizon scandal, that saw more than 700 branch managers given criminal convictions.

The scandal centred on the faulty Horizon IT system, made by Fujitsu, which made it appear as though money was missing.

Rishi Sunak has agreed to quash new legislation to exonerate the wrongly convicted Post Office sub-postmasters, and provide those eligible with a £75,000 upfront payment. There are also a number of other compensation schemes.

Mr Bates, who was dramatised in the ITV programme Mr Bates vs The Post Office, told Sky News ahead of the hearing: “I have one concern - and it’s to get the compensation right - that’s it. They should be moving heaven and earth to get it done and get it done fast.”

Also appearing before MPs will be Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake along with bosses from Fujitsu and Post Office.

At the same time, the long-running independent Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry continues with Rajbinder Sangha, release management co-ordinator at Fujitsu, appearing.