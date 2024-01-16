A former subpostmaster has accused the Post Office of “gaslighting” her and “turning her into a basket case”, an official inquiry heard.

Jo Hamilton, one of the many subpostmasters wrongly accused of theft, also criticised the red tape and bureaucracy involved in the Horizon scandal compensation schemes.

Giving evidence at the inquiry on Tuesday (16 January), she said: “After the court case I realised it wasn’t just me, it just makes you so angry. They gaslit me for about three years and pretty much turned me into a basket case.”