UK politics - latest: Starmer refuses to choose between US and EU on trade as Mexico and Canada delay tariffs

✕ Close Trump warns EU tariffs will happen and UK is 'out of line'

Sir Keir Starmer has responded to Donald Trump’s threats of an international trade war as he addressed EU leaders in Brussels.

The prime minister downplayed the US president’s threats to impose tariffs on the EU and UK, which caused EU and US stock markets to tumble on Monday.

“On the question firstly of tariffs, obviously, it’s early days and I think what’s really important is open and strong trading relations,” Sir Keir said during a press conference with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“That’s been the basis of my discussions with President Trump and I know that intense US-EU discussions are planned.”

After facing calls from hardliners in the UK to choose sides between the US and EU, Sir Keir told the press conference: “In relation to the US and the EU, it’s really important that we work with both, and we don’t see it as ‘either or’ on defence and security. We are working very closely with our European allies every day, particularly in Ukraine, but not only in Ukraine, but equally on defence and security with the US with the special relationship.”

Later, Donald Trump agreed to suspend his aggressive tariff hike against Mexico and Canada by one month after speaking to his counterparts who both agreed to dispatch 10,000 additional troops to the borders between their countries and the US in order to police illegal drug trafficking.

Earlier, Mr Trump hinted that Britain may avoid new US tariffs and told the BBC: “UK is out of line but I’m sure that one… I think that one can be worked out.”