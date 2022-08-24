How to watch the Artemis 1 launch online

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp news alerts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nasa is about to start heading back to the Moon.

Artemis-1, the first rocket launch as part of its plan to step back onto the lunar surface, is scheduled for the end of this month.

The Space Launch System, or SLS, will carry an empty crew capsule up into the sky and around the Moon, before dropping back down to Earth 42 days later.

And the whole world will be able to follow along from home, with live coverage of the launch and the mission as it progresses.

Here’s how to watch live as Nasa’s Artemis-1 Moon mission lifts off.

In person

On 29 August, at 8.30am local eastern time, the launch itself is scheduled to happen. (If there is a problem with this date, Nasa has a number of other launch windows – you can find full information here.)

The rocket will set off from Kennedy Space Center. Some people will be watching live and in person, and Nasa has already sold out of tickets to the visitor complex.

Those people will feel the full heat and roar of the rocket as it lifts off. But the view should be available more broadly, to other people in Florida – so if you are nearby keep a look out as the launch begins, and you may see the rocket as it streaks across the sky.

Online

Most people, however, will have to watch the launch online. Luckily, there will be full coverage from Nasa of the entire mission, from beginning to end – and after that.

Nasa offers its video coverage through a variety of different services. It hosts its own Nasa TV page – which is also available on YouTube – and offers apps to watch that on most major streaming platforms.

While the main coverage will begin on 27 August, with a countdown ahead of the launch two days later, Nasa will be hosting a range of events from now until the rocket sets off.

The launch itself will include a host of celebrities and entertainment, Nasa said. It will include appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer, as well as musical performances.

Until all that happens, you can see what the rocket is up to at any given time using the Kennedy Space Center’s YouTube channel, here and below. (Mostly it is just standing on its launchpad waiting to go.)

Live coverage will also be offered on The Independent. You can follow our live blog here.