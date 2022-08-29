Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The countdown is underway for Nasa’s Artemis 1 mission.

Lift off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida is set for 08.33 local time (13.33 BST) on Monday, 29 August, but a two hour launch window gives some flexibility in case of set backs.

Current weather conditions are favourable, with an 80 per cent chance of staying clear for the scheduled launch time.

These chances decrease as the launch window progresses, with rain showers and electrical storms among the potential threats that may compromise today’s mission.

Artemis 1 is the first flight for Nasa’s fiant Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule, serving as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space ahead of the first humans climbing aboard Artemis 2 in 2023.

