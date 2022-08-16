✕ Close NASA turns desert sand into glass testing rocket for a mission to the Moon

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp news alerts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center could see its first launch of a massive Moonrocket since 1973, as the space agency prepares to launch its Artemis I mission on 29 August.

The uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft is slated as being necessary first steps at the federal agency before eventually getting human space boots back on the Moon by 2025.

Artemis I is the first test flight for SLS and Orion and will serve as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space before the first humans climb aboard for Artemis II in 2023.

The mission is scheduled to last 42 days and will include a flyby that will take the spacecraft just 62 miles from the lunar surface, after which it will enter a wide orbit around the Moon for six days in order to collect flight data.

Nasa said that it will roll its rocket to the launch pad three days early, now targeting the evening of Tuesday 16 August to begin moving the giant launch vehicle ahead of the 29 August launch.