Artemis rocket news – live: Nasa ready to roll its big Moon rocket to launch pad three days early
Nasa expected to prepare for a historic test flight scheduled for 29 August
Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center could see its first launch of a massive Moonrocket since 1973, as the space agency prepares to launch its Artemis I mission on 29 August.
The uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft is slated as being necessary first steps at the federal agency before eventually getting human space boots back on the Moon by 2025.
Artemis I is the first test flight for SLS and Orion and will serve as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space before the first humans climb aboard for Artemis II in 2023.
The mission is scheduled to last 42 days and will include a flyby that will take the spacecraft just 62 miles from the lunar surface, after which it will enter a wide orbit around the Moon for six days in order to collect flight data.
Nasa said that it will roll its rocket to the launch pad three days early, now targeting the evening of Tuesday 16 August to begin moving the giant launch vehicle ahead of the 29 August launch.
Watch: Nasa mini-doc on the assembly of the Space Launch System
As Nasa prepares for the Artemis I mission, the space agency has released a new mini documentary feature that traces the path of the assembly of the most powerful rocket Nasa engineers have ever built.
Watch documentary footage of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s transformation into the over-300-foot-tall launch vehicle that will return humanity to the Moon.
Nasa to roll its big Moon rocket to launch pad on Tuesday, three days early
Nasa will roll its massive Moon rocket to the launch pad three days early, now targeting the evening of Tuesday 16 August to begin moving the giant launch vehicle out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Once Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is on the launch pad, preparations will begin for the first ever test flight of the big rocket currently scheduled for 8.33am EDT on 29 August. Nasa hopes that SLS, along with the Orion spacecraft it carries, will be the cornerstone of the space agency’s Artemis Moon program, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2025.
The 29 August launch and pre-launch activities will be carried live on Nasa TV, the Nasa app, and the space agency’s website. If Nasa has to scrub the launch, additional launch windows open on 2 and 5 September.
Keep reading the full report from my colleague Jon Kelvey below:
Nasa officials outline 29 August Artemis I Moon mission
Nasa’s long-awaited return to the Moon could begin as soon as 29 August, the space agency announced earlier this month during a press conference.
“The Saturn five took us to the moon, half a century ago,” Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said. “Now, as we embark on the first Artemis test flight, we recall this agency’s storied past, but our eyes are focused not on the immediate future, but out there.”
Artemis is Nasa’s new Moon program, and the upcoming flight on 29 August is dubbed Artemis I. It will be an uncrewed test flight to test Nasa’s huge Moon rocket, the Space Launch System, or SLS, and the Orion spacecraft, which will fly to, around, and beyond the Moon before returning to Earth 42 days later.
Read the full story from The Independent below:
Nasa officials outline 29 August Artemis I Moon mission
The long-awaited first test flight of Nasa’s new Artemis Moon program could take to the skies by the end of August
What you need to know about Nasa’s next big space launch
The biggest rocket launch to take place since 1973 could happen later this month, as Nasa hopes to launch its new Moon rocket on its maiden test flight.
The Artemis I mission, a test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, is scheduled to lift off no earlier than 8.33am EDT on 29 August, with backup launch windows on 2 and 5 September in case weather or other concerns cause Nasa to scrub the launch.
The launch and pre-launch activities will be carried live on Nasa TV, the Nasa app, and the space agency’s website.
Here's everything you need to know about Nasa's next big space launch, as reported by The Independent's Jon Kelvey:
What you need to know about Nasa’s next big space launch
Nasa’s largest rocket launch since the 1970s could come before the end of August
Welcome to the live blog coverage of Nasa’s preparation to launch its Artemis I mission, which is scheduled for as soon as 29 August.
Follow along here for live updates of the launch.
