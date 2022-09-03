Artemis launch - live: Nasa scrubs second attempt after Moon rocket leak
Nasa has scrubbed the second attempt to launch its Artemis rocket after failing to fix a leak.
The space agency was aiming to launch its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the Artemis programme that one day hopes to put humans back onto the lunar surface.
But technical problems once again caused the launch to be postponed, five days after the first attempt was scrubbed.
“A leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket,” Nasa said, but is yet to give an update on when a new launch date will be set, though it could be as early as Sunday.
If successful, the spacecraft will launch off Earth and around the Moon, before heading back down to our planet 42 days later. This time, the Orion crew capsule is empty – but if this journey is successful, then a trip with humans on board is to come.
Nasa gives update on scrubbed Artemis launch
Artemis launch control has just put out the following message:
Nasa has postponed its attempt to go back to the Moon – again.
Launch director says decision has not yet been made
Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the launch director, has received the recommendation to scrub the launch but has not yet made a decision, according to Nasa’s live stream. She will not yet decide that today’s launch has been scrubbed.
She still has some further conversations she wants to have about the rocket, Nasa said. It did not say what those conversations were: it’s possible they relate not to whether the rocket will go today (that seems very unlikely) but what will happen to it after, and whether Nasa will try to launch tomorrow or give up and roll the rocket back to its assembly building.
Engineering team says ‘no go’ to today’s launch
Engineering teams have presented their belief that today’s launch is “no go” – it should be scrubbed. They only recommend that to Nasa’s leaders, who must make the final decision, but you can probably guess what that decision is going to be.
Leak could require major work, reporter says
The leak is coming from inside the engine compartment, which can’t be easily accessed, according to NBC’s Tom Costello.
That has two main consequences. The first and most immediate is that a scrub sounds likely. But it might also suggest that it has to be fixed by being rolled back to the assembly building – which would mean Nasa wouldn’t be able to use tomorrow’s backup window, and might have to wait until October or even longer.
Nasa promises update ‘shortly'
On Nasa’s live stream, viewers have just been told that engineers are updating the launch director about the latest news, and that there should be an update “shortly”. Again, that update is likely to be the announcement that the launch is scrubbed – but there’s always hope.
Nasa asks people to ‘stand by'
Nasa’s main account has tweeted about the problems, alongside a message asking people to “stand by” and keep watch on its YouTube channel. That might be an indication that an update is coming, or it might. (At this point, any update is almost certainly going to be the announcement that the launch is scrubbed; it’s getting harder and harder to see how there will be time to go today.)
What options does Nasa have?
Engineers are still troubleshooting the problem, and trying to find a fix. But this, from space writer Eric Berger, is a good summation of the options if today is written off.
Rolling back to the VAB (the vehicle assembly building) would be a big and unfortunate move, and mean that the launch could be delayed into October. But it is looking increasingly likely.
Third time unlucky
The third attempt to fix the hydrogen leak has failed. Neither upping the temperature or upping the pressure has worked.
This leak appears to be stubborn and difficult to fix. (Hydrogen is notoriously so: it’s very small and able to escape out of even the smallest leak.)
Even if engineers were to come up with another way of sealing it up, and it worked, the amount of time left to actually make use of the launch window later is rapidly dwindling.
It does feel like today’s launch will be scrubbed. We’ll let you know as soon as anything is confirmed.
Hydrogen flowing back in
Here’s the moment of truth: hydrogen is on its way back into the rocket. Will it stay there, or leak out?
(In the meantime, engineers are also racing to get other tasks done. All this delay could mean that even if the leak is fixed, there isn’t enough time to be ready before the launch window closes.)
