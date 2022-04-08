Axiom-1 at the launchpad (Nasa)

Axiom-1, the first all private mission to the International Station, is poised to launch Friday morning.

If all goes well, four crew members, all private citizens — though one is a former Nasa astronaut — will blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at 11:17 a.m. Eastern from Kennedy Space Center for an eight day mission on the ISS.

Live streams of the launch and pre-launch activities are available on the Axiom Space and SpaceX websites, and Nasa will carry its own feed beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Axiom Space is developing a module it hopes to add to the ISS sometime in 2024 to serve as a destination for paying customers who wish to fly in space. Over time, the company plans to add on further modules, eventually detaching the complex from the ISS to form a free-flying commercial space station before the ISS’s retirement at the end of the 2020s.

Check back here for continuing live coverage of the Axiom-1 launch and mission.