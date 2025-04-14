Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry and a crew of five other women are heading into space on a rocket funded by Jeff Bezos.

The singer is one of a six women – including Bezos’s fiancee, Lauren Sanchez – who will be part of the first all-female space missions in six decades.

They will do so as part of Blue Origin’s commercial space programme, which sees travellers board an autonomous rocket that carries them high above the Earth on a brief trip.

The mission is officially named Blue Origin Flight NS-31 and will be streamed live from start to finish when the astronauts blast off on 14 April.

It will be the 11th human flight for the Blue Origin programme, which has taken passengers including Bezos himself to space since 2021.

What time will the crew head to space?

Lift-off is scheduled for 8.30am local central time, or 2.30pm in the UK.

The whole journey lasts a little over 10 minutes, with roughly four minutes of that in space.

How to watch – live

A live stream of the whole journey will be available from Blue Origin, on The Independent’s YouTube channel.

You can also follow the whole journey on The Independent’s live blog, here.

Who else is on the trip?

The crew was chosen by Lauren Sanchez, a journalist and Bezos’ partner.

It also includes CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Additional reporting by agencies