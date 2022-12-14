Jump to content

Liveupdated1671021327

Geminid meteor shower – live: Skies to light up with shooting stars in latest celestial show

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 14 December 2022 12:35
(AFP via Getty Images)

The Geminid meteor shower is peaking, with bright dazzling lights streaking across the sky.

The shower happens every December, and peaks around the 13th and 14th of the month.

It is unusual in that it is caused by the debris left behind by an asteroid. When the Earth moves through that trail of debris, the pieces smash into our atmosphere and light up as they do, appearing as streaking stars across the sky.

Usually, as many as 150 meteors per hour can be seen in the show, which makes it among the best for actually spotting a meteor.

This year, the brightness of the Moon might cause some problems for spotting them. But the brighter meteors should still shine through, and experts have suggested that dozens should still be visible every hour.

1671021298

Shower is peaking – and there’s just a couple of days left

The true peak of the meteor shower is early on 14 December. There’s still some time to see it, though – but not much time. The last opportunity is 17 December, though there won’t be many to see then.

Andrew Griffin14 December 2022 12:34
1671021183

Nasa image shows Geminids at their peak

This image, taken in 2014, shows what a good night of Geminids looks like. More than 100 meteors can be seen in the composite image.

Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014

(Jacobs Space Exploration Group/ESSCA)
Andrew Griffin14 December 2022 12:33
1671020995

How to see the Geminid meteor shower

Here’s our full guide for spotting the Geminid meteor shower tonight.

Andrew Griffin14 December 2022 12:29
1671020556

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s coverage of the Geminid meteor shower.

Andrew Griffin14 December 2022 12:22

