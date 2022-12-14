Geminid meteor shower – live: Skies to light up with shooting stars in latest celestial show
The Geminid meteor shower is peaking, with bright dazzling lights streaking across the sky.
The shower happens every December, and peaks around the 13th and 14th of the month.
It is unusual in that it is caused by the debris left behind by an asteroid. When the Earth moves through that trail of debris, the pieces smash into our atmosphere and light up as they do, appearing as streaking stars across the sky.
Usually, as many as 150 meteors per hour can be seen in the show, which makes it among the best for actually spotting a meteor.
This year, the brightness of the Moon might cause some problems for spotting them. But the brighter meteors should still shine through, and experts have suggested that dozens should still be visible every hour.
Shower is peaking – and there’s just a couple of days left
The true peak of the meteor shower is early on 14 December. There’s still some time to see it, though – but not much time. The last opportunity is 17 December, though there won’t be many to see then.
Nasa image shows Geminids at their peak
This image, taken in 2014, shows what a good night of Geminids looks like. More than 100 meteors can be seen in the composite image.
How to see the Geminid meteor shower
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s coverage of the Geminid meteor shower.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies