The Geminid meteor shower is peaking, with bright dazzling lights streaking across the sky.

The shower happens every December, and peaks around the 13th and 14th of the month.

It is unusual in that it is caused by the debris left behind by an asteroid. When the Earth moves through that trail of debris, the pieces smash into our atmosphere and light up as they do, appearing as streaking stars across the sky.

Usually, as many as 150 meteors per hour can be seen in the show, which makes it among the best for actually spotting a meteor.

This year, the brightness of the Moon might cause some problems for spotting them. But the brighter meteors should still shine through, and experts have suggested that dozens should still be visible every hour.