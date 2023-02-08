✕ Close Rare green comet glows in London night sky

The green comet that delighted the world is giving people one last chance to see it – and it might be better than ever.

The comet – officially known as E3 (ZTF), though better known simply as the “green comet” is a rare visitor that can be seen from Earth with the naked eye.

It was spotted shortly before it arrived at Earth, and will most likely never visit again. But it’s brief visit has delighted watchers of the night sky, who have rushed to spot it as it flies past.

The comet actually made its closest approach to Earth overnight on 1 February. But now might be the best time to see it, since the Moon’s light got in the way of viewing it earlier in the month and it will now be making an appearance alongside Mars.

As such, tonight could well be the best time to see the planet for 50,000 years, as it has not come past the Earth since then. And there might never be a chance to get such a good view of it, since its journey past Earth could forever alter its orbit so that our paths never cross again.