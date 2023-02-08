Green comet - latest: Mars and the Moon could make now the best time yet to see ZTF in night sky
Our lunar neighbour has been crowding out the view – but it is finally giving way to rare visitor
The green comet that delighted the world is giving people one last chance to see it – and it might be better than ever.
The comet – officially known as E3 (ZTF), though better known simply as the “green comet” is a rare visitor that can be seen from Earth with the naked eye.
It was spotted shortly before it arrived at Earth, and will most likely never visit again. But it’s brief visit has delighted watchers of the night sky, who have rushed to spot it as it flies past.
The comet actually made its closest approach to Earth overnight on 1 February. But now might be the best time to see it, since the Moon’s light got in the way of viewing it earlier in the month and it will now be making an appearance alongside Mars.
As such, tonight could well be the best time to see the planet for 50,000 years, as it has not come past the Earth since then. And there might never be a chance to get such a good view of it, since its journey past Earth could forever alter its orbit so that our paths never cross again.
What does the ‘exotic’ green comet look like in the sky?
In short, like a “fuzzy green ball or smudge”. But here is the full rundown on what exactly you’re looking for in the night sky.
