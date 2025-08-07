Harvard scientist warns interstellar object blasting toward Earth ‘may come to save – or destroy us’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Harvard astronomer is suggesting that an interstellar object nearing Earth could be an engineered object — rather than a natural one — after making similar claims in in 2023 and 2017.

Avi Loeb, the chair of Harvard's astronomy department, told CNN on Thursday that the 31/ATLAS interstellar object detected by the Deep Random Survey remote telescope in Chile could have an alien origin.

"The brightness of the object implies a diameter of 20 km, and there is not enough rocky material in interstellar space to deliver such a giant object per decade," Loeb said.

He noted that it takes "10,000 years for that much mass to arrive to the inner part of the solar system."

Loeb also said that the object will be closest to the Earth when our planet is on the opposite side of the sun, meaning we won't be able to actually see it.

open image in gallery This image provided by NASA/European Space Agency shows an image captured by Hubble of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on July 21, 2025, when the comet was 277 million miles from Earth ( NASA/European Space Agency )

"We won't be able to observe it, but that's the perfect time for it to maneuver, and so we just need to watch it," he said.

He went on to say he thinks there's a chance that the object could be engineered rather than naturally occurring.

"I'm not saying it's an alien technology," Loeb said. "I'm just saying it doesn't look like a very common thing, and actually, the glow that is around this object, usually for comets, you see a trailing tail behind the object and here the glow from the Hubble Space Telescope image is actually in front of the object."

open image in gallery Avi Loeb has suggested the glow around the object was unusual ( Getty Images )

The astronomer said that "we've never seen such a thing" and noted that a comet wouldn't "have glow in front of it."

He argued that it’s prudent for humanity to examine any interstellar objects entering our solar system, just to be sure they’re harmless.

“[31/ATLAS] may come to save us or destroy us,” he said. “We'd better be ready for both options and check whether all interstellar objects are rocks.”

31/ATLAS made news in July after scientists confirmed it originated outside of our solar system, making it one of only three known interstellar objects discovered in our little slice of space.

The object is massive, with scientists estimating it is more than 12 miles wide.

Loeb theorizing a more enigmatic origin of the object isn't exactly off-brand for him. In 2023 he made headlines after he and a team recovered a meteor that fell into the Pacific Ocean. He claimed at the time that an analysis found previously unseen metal alloys in the rock, suggesting at very least an origin outside of our solar system, but other astrophysicists were skeptical of those claims.

Back in 2017, Oumuamua, a long, rod-like object, became the first known interstellar object detected in our solar system.

open image in gallery Cigar-shaped interstellar object Oumuamua thought to be from Oort cloud. Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb theorized in 2017 that the object could have alien origins, though later research suggested it was simply an icy comet ( ESO/M. Kornmesser )

Loeb released a paper in 2021 exploring the idea that the strange object — which about the length of a football field but only as thick as a common cigar — was possibly using a "light sail" that captures the sun's energy as a means of propulsion.

He was essentially suggesting that Oumuamua could have been crafted by aliens or some other intelligence.

In 2023, researchers published a study that found the object's strange orbit and apparent propulsion was actually achieved through a mechanism found in many icy comets. Essentially, hydrogen was being released from the object as it was warmed by the sun's heat.

“For a comet several kilometers across, the outgassing would be from a really thin shell relative to the bulk of the object, so both compositionally and in terms of any acceleration, you wouldn’t necessarily expect that to be a detectable effect,” UC Berkeley assistant professor of chemistry Jennifer Bergner said at the time. “But because Oumuamua was so small, we think that it actually produced sufficient force to power this acceleration.”