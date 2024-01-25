Japan says ‘Slim’ spacecraft’s ‘precision landing’ on Moon successful
Probe’s landing makes Japan fifth country in world to put spacecraft on Moon
Japan’s Jaxa space agency announced on Thursday the success of its Slim Moon spacecraft in its unprecedented “pinpoint” landing within 100m (328ft) of its intended target on the lunar surface.
The probe, dubbed Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) touched down on the Moon on Saturday, making Japan the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon.
However, the spacecraft appears to be facing technical problems unable to generate electricity on the lunar surface since its landing.
Jaxa said Slim is facing the issue likely because its solar panels are angled wrong, but added a change in the sunlight’s direction could power it up again.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies