Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Japan says ‘Slim’ spacecraft’s ‘precision landing’ on Moon successful

Probe’s landing makes Japan fifth country in world to put spacecraft on Moon

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 25 January 2024 05:55
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Japan lands SLIM spacecraft on moon, solar cells not charging

Japan’s Jaxa space agency announced on Thursday the success of its Slim Moon spacecraft in its unprecedented “pinpoint” landing within 100m (328ft) of its intended target on the lunar surface.

The probe, dubbed Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) touched down on the Moon on Saturday, making Japan the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon.

However, the spacecraft appears to be facing technical problems unable to generate electricity on the lunar surface since its landing.

Jaxa said Slim is facing the issue likely because its solar panels are angled wrong, but added a change in the sunlight’s direction could power it up again.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in