‘Moon sniper’ spacecraft lands on lunar surface but faces tense wait for contact

Watch the moment that Japan’s ‘Moon sniper’ spacecraft appears to land on the lunar surface, but its fate remains unknown.

On early Saturday morning, 20 January, the Slim spacecraft landed on the moon, but the JAXA space agency were unable to immediately confirm if it had done so safely. abruptly ending the love coverage.

Footage from the livestream indicates that the spacecraft landed, but also appears to show it dropping onto its side, which could stop the lander from working.

JAXA are holding a press conference immediately after the landing, to give an update on the attempt.