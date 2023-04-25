A photo of the Moon taken from the ispace lander’s onboard camera from an altitude of 100km above the lunar surface (ispace)

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Japanese startup will attempt the first commercial lunar landing in history on Tuesday.

Tokyo-based ispace plans to land a robotic spacecraft on the Moon as part of the Hakuto-R Mission 1, which launched on 11 December 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The lander has been in lunar orbit since 21 March, with the touch down expected to take place at 5.40pm BST.

A live stream of the Moon landing will be broadcast on ispace’s YouTube channel at 4pm, offering people around the world to follow its progress.

You can follow all the latest news and updates in our live coverage below. The live stream will also be available as soon as it launches.

Alternative landing dates have been set for 26 April, 1 May and 3 May, depending on the operational status of the mission. Different landing sites have also been proposed by ispace, with the primary target being the Atlas Crater.