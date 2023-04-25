Moon landing – live: Startup attempts world’s first commercial lunar touch down
A Japanese startup will attempt the first commercial lunar landing in history on Tuesday.
Tokyo-based ispace plans to land a robotic spacecraft on the Moon as part of the Hakuto-R Mission 1, which launched on 11 December 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The lander has been in lunar orbit since 21 March, with the touch down expected to take place at 5.40pm BST.
A live stream of the Moon landing will be broadcast on ispace’s YouTube channel at 4pm, offering people around the world to follow its progress.
Alternative landing dates have been set for 26 April, 1 May and 3 May, depending on the operational status of the mission. Different landing sites have also been proposed by ispace, with the primary target being the Atlas Crater.
Moon landing live: ispace shares photos from the lander
With ispace’s lunar lander still in orbit, the startup has shared two photos taken from its onboard camera at an altitude of around 100km.
The first shows the lunar surface taken on 15 April, while the second shows a lunar earthrise during a solar eclipse. The incredible photo shows the Moon’s shadow on the Earth’s southern hemisphere on 20 April.
“The Moon hung perfectly between the Sun and Earth at this moment, casting a shadow resulting in the solar eclipse visible over Australia,” ispace notes. (You can watch that rare total eclipse right here.)
Moon landing live: How ispace plans to land its craft
The Hakuro-R Mission 1 landing sequence has been shared by ispace.
It involves an engine thrust against its orbital direction in order to slow it down, before a short pitch-up maneuver to adjust its altitude.
The spacecraft will then perform a vertical descent to the surface of the Moon. The whole process should take approximately one hour.
Here’s how ispace officials describe the landing sequence: “The lander will perform a braking burn, firing its main propulsion system to decelerate from orbit. Utilizing a series of pre-set commands, the lander will adjust its attitude and reduce velocity in order to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.”
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of the Hakuto-R Mission 1, which will see the Japanese startup ispace attempt to be the world’s first private company to land a spacecraft safely on the Moon.
We’ll have all the latest updates from the Hakuto-R Mission 1 right here, with a live stream broadcast from 4pm BST.
All being well, the touch down will take place just over an hour and a half later. Otherwise backup dates are available if the operational status is unfavourable, with the earliest set for tomorrow.
