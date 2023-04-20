Watch: Moment rare total solar eclipse plunges Australia in darkness

Watch the moment a rare total solar eclipse plunged remote parts of Australia, Indonesia, and East Timor in darkness on Thursday, 20 April.

The hybrid solar eclipse, which was mostly over water, tracked from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

People in its path either saw total darkness or a “ring of fire” as the sun emerged from behind the new moon.

Eclipses like this only happen around once every decade.

The last eclipse of this kind happened in 2013; the next one is not due until 2031.

