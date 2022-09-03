Jump to content
Nasa Artemis - live: Space agency to try and launch Moon rocket again amid major problems

Andrew Griffin
Saturday 03 September 2022 10:16
<p>Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)</p>

Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)

Nasa is going to try and head back to the Moon – again.

The space agency will launch its Space Launch System rocket as part of the Artemis programme that one day hopes to put humans back onto the lunar surface.

But first it must contend with the technical problems that caused the initial launch, on Monday, to be postponed.

The space agency now hopes that those issues are fixed and that it will be able to launch the rocket in a new two-hour launch window that opens at 2.15pm local eastern time, or 7.15pm in the UK, on Saturday.

If successful, the spacecraft will launch off Earth and around the Moon, before heading back down to our planet 42 days later. This time, the Orion crew capsule is empty – but if this journey is successful, then a trip with humans on board is to come.

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of Nasa’s Artemis launch.

It’s the second time it will try and head back to the Moon, after major technical problems postponed a planned launch on Monday.

Andrew Griffin3 September 2022 10:13

