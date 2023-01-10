✕ Close Virgin Orbit: Space agency chief ‘doesn’t know’ what went wrong as mission fails to reach orbit

The UK’s first-ever space mission has failed after “an anomaly” prevented the Virgin Orbit rocket from reaching orbit.

The Start Me Up mission lifted off the runway at Cornwall Airport at around 10.15pm as hundreds of people watching cheered.

But shortly before midnight, an official on the live stream announced the rocket suffered an “anomaly” that meant it failed to reach orbit.

Virgin Orbit added: “We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information.”

The launch was set to be the first-ever rocket launch from UK soil, as well as the first time that satellites have been launched from Europe.

Virgin Orbit’s unusual system sees a plane carry the rocket up to 35,000 feet, before dropping it off to carry its satellites into space.