Mission was set to be first ever rocket launch from UK soil
The UK’s first-ever space mission has failed after “an anomaly” prevented the Virgin Orbit rocket from reaching orbit.
The Start Me Up mission lifted off the runway at Cornwall Airport at around 10.15pm as hundreds of people watching cheered.
But shortly before midnight, an official on the live stream announced the rocket suffered an “anomaly” that meant it failed to reach orbit.
Virgin Orbit added: “We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information.”
The launch was set to be the first-ever rocket launch from UK soil, as well as the first time that satellites have been launched from Europe.
Virgin Orbit’s unusual system sees a plane carry the rocket up to 35,000 feet, before dropping it off to carry its satellites into space.
Rocket burned up in atmosphere after launch failure – report
Virgin Orbit’s rocket and the nine satellites it was carrying to low-Earth orbit reportedly burned up in the atmosphere after the launch failed.
The rocket, which was projected to land over water, burned up in Earth’s atmosphere on reentry, according to New Scientist.
Virgin Orbit said in a statement that “at some point” during the firing of the rocket’s second stage engine, the system experienced “an anomaly,” that ended the mission prematurely.
Although the mission did not achieve its final orbit, the company said its feat still represents an important step forward.
“Today we inspired millions, and we will continue to look to inspire millions more. Not just with our ambition but also with our fortitude. Yes, space is hard, but we are only just getting started,” Melissa Thorpe, Head of Spaceport Cornwall said.
What launch failure could mean for Virgin Orbit
Before Monday’s failed attempt, Virgin Orbit had nailed four of its first five attempts.
While this is a good record overall for a startup space launch company, the company is reportedly still yet to reach a high number of yearly missions.
The space company conducted two launches in 2022, but the number was short of its forecast for four to six missions at the beginning of last year, according to CNBC.
Yesterday’s launch was an opportunity for the company to show its investors it was capable of, but its failure has led to its stocks plunging as much as below $1.40/share (-30 per cent) in after-hours trading.
“While we are very proud of the many things that we successfully achieved as part of this mission, we are mindful that we failed to provide our customers with the launch service they deserve,” Virgin Orbit chief Dan Heart said in a statement.
“We will work tirelessly to understand the nature of the failure, make corrective actions, and return to orbit as soon as we have completed a full investigation and mission assurance process,” he added.
Anomaly occurred during rocket's second stage engine firing, Virgin Orbit says
Following the rocket’s release from Virgin Orbit’s customized 747 and ignition of its engines, it quickly went hypersonic and successfully reached space and continued through stage separation.
But “at some point” during the rocket’s second stage engine firing, the system experienced an anomaly while travelling at a speed of more than 17,000 kph (11,000 miles per hour), ending the mission, Virgin Orbit said in an official statement.
“We have shown the UK is capable of launching into orbit, but the launch was not successful in reaching the required orbit. We will work closely with Virgin Orbit as they investigate what caused the anomaly in the coming days and weeks,” Matt Archer, Director of Commercial Spaceflight at the UK Space Agency, said.
‘We will return to orbit as soon as we complete full investigation,’ Virgin Orbit chief
Virgin Orbit boss Dan Hart said in a statement that the “first-time nature of the mission” added layers of complexity.
“While we are very proud of the many things that we successfully achieved as part of this mission, we are mindful that we failed to provide our customers with the launch service they deserve,” he said.
“We will work tirelessly to understand the nature of the failure, make corrective actions, and return to orbit as soon as we have completed a full investigation and mission assurance process,” Mr Hart added.
ICYMI: What happened in moments leading to Virgin Orbit mission's 'anomaly'
Virgin Orbit’s rocket carrier plane, dubbed Cosmic Girl, lifted off from Spaceport Cornwall at 22:02 GMT on schedule.
The modified Boeing 747 plane dropped the company’s 21-meter-long LauncherOne rocket about an hour later when it was off Ireland’s southwest coast.
Virgin Orbit’s live telecast suggested that the rocket’s first stage successfully ignited, and its two stages separated over 3 minutes after the drop.
A few minutes following this, Chris Relf the company’s director of systems engineering and verification said LauncherOne seemingly “suffered an anomaly, which will prevent us from making orbit this mission.”
The mission’s failure has resulted in the loss of nine satellites, including several UK defense cubesats
UK science minister thanks teams involved in launch
Science minister George Freeman thanked the flight, ground crew, mission control team involved in the Virgin Orbit rocket launch.
“After a successful launch, rocket fire, release & entry into space, Virgin Orbit reported a problem with orbit trajectory,” he said.
“Gutting,” Mr Freeman tweeted, sharing a John F Kennedy quote “We do these things not because they are easy but because they are hard.”
'Virgin Orbit's horizonal launch had gone to plan'
Although Virgin Orbit’s Start Me Up mission to launch nine satellites into orbit failed due to “an anomaly” yesterday, Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, said the company’s horizonal launch had gone to plan.
In the mid-air launch system, the company used a modified Boeing 747 to carry the rocket up to 35,000 feet, before dropping it off to carry its satellites into space.
But more than half an hour after the rocket’s first stage did its job, the company said “an anomaly” has seemingly prevented the rocket from reaching its planned orbit.
“We’ll see how things look over the next little bit. We’re here and we’ve got our licence so it would be great to do it again soon,” Ms Thorpe told reporters.
“With any kind of failure it’s how you react to it and for us to get right back up again and we’re still passionate about what we do,” she added
Launch failure may cause further problems for Virgin Orbit – report
Virgin Orbit previously reached orbit on four of its first five attempts.
But the failure to launch its rocket successfully into orbit yesterday may prove “disastrous” for the company, according to Eric Berger of Ars Technica.
He said this may prove to be a “devastating” launch failure for Virgin Orbit.
“This is not a terrible record for a startup at all. But a failure on a high profile mission, with a company in a precarious financial position, may prove disastrous,” Mr Berger tweeted.
'Team resilient and would recover from set back'
Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, told PA that the launch team was “resilient,” and would recover from the failed mission.
“We’re feeling awful, to be honest – I’m not going to lie. It’s gutting and we all heard at different times and when we got together there were tears, and it was very upsetting,” Ms Thorpe told reporters.
“We are family and we’ve been through a lot together. So, when you go through something like this as a family at least you have that support, and we all understand one another,” she said.
Ms Thorpe said the horizontal launch part of the mission had gone to plan, adding that she was confident they can embark on another mission.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve been knocked, this is the biggest definitely, but I feel okay and we’ll get up and we’ll go again,” she said.
'Rocket reached space but didn't reach required orbit'
Matt Archer, commercial space director at the UK Space Agency, said the rocket’s second stage suffered an “anomaly”.
He said the rocket’s first stage burn would have got it into basic orbit, but added that a second stage was needed to put it 500km above the Earth.
“That didn’t happen tonight and what you have seen is that it has reached space but hasn’t reached the required orbit,” Mr Archer explained, adding that an investigation in the following days will help understand what caused that technical failure.
“In effect, the rocket has not reached the required altitude to maintain its orbit or deploy the satellites, and therefore the mission was unsuccessful,” he said.
