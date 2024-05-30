Watch live: Russian cargo ship launches to International Space Station

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a Russian cargo ship launches to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, 30 May.

The unpiloted Progress 88 spacecraft will carry around three tonnes of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 71 crew aboard the ISS, Nasa said.

It will be launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Progress 88 will have a two-day in-orbit journey to the station before automatically docking to the space-facing port of the orbiting laboratory's Poisk module early on Saturday, 1 June.

It will remain at the ISS for just under six months before leaving in late November to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere to dispose of waste loaded by the space station's crew.

It comes after two freighters - Progress 87 and a Cygnus - launched and docked at the ISS.