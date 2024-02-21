Out of control ERS-2 satellite set to crash to Earth today - live updates
An out-of-control satellite is hurtling towards Earth, nearly three decades after it first launched.
The ERS-2 satellite, which served as an observation platform, is expected to enter the Earth’s atmosphere at some point on Wednesday.
The European Space Agency (ESA) said the risks associated with the two-tonne satellite are “very low”, however there is still a chance that fragments could hit populated areas.
Mirko Albani from ESA’s Earth Observation Ground Segment Department said: “It’s worth highlighting that none of the elements that might re-enter the atmosphere (and reach the surface) are radioactive or toxic.”
The predicted time for the satellite entering the Earth’s atmosphere is currently 4.32pm (GMT) on Wednesday, however a window of uncertainty means it could fall any time between midday and 9pm.
You can follow all the latest news, updates and developments of the ERS-2 satellite as it heads towards Earth in our live blog below.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of the ERS-2 satellite. Nearly 30 years after it launched, and 13 years after it was decomissioned, the satellite is finally set to return to Earth.
At any point between midday and 9pm GMT on Wednesday (7am to 6pm EST), the space junk could re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.
While most of it will likely burn up, the European Space Agency (ESA) has warned that there is still a chance of fragments crashing into populated areas.
You can follow all the latest updates right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies