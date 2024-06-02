Solar storms: From farmers to flights, how space weather is messing everything up

In September 1859, two telegraph operators 100 miles apart turned off the power to their stations to wait out a period of unusual electromagnetic activity. For the next two hours, to their astonishment, they continued their conversation using solely electrical current that had travelled through space from a sunspot 150 million kilometres away. It was the most intense solar storm in recorded history, and while it enabled the first ever solar-powered communication, it also proved so strong that some operators received electric shocks. Sparks shooting out from telegraph poles even reportedly caused fires, in what would later be remembered as “the week the sun touched the Earth”.

The Carrington Event, as it officially came to be known, caused auroras to be seen in the sky as far south as Mexico as a massive coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun smashed through the Earth’s magnetosphere. The northern lights wouldn’t be seen that far south again for another 165 years, when a category 5 geomagnetic storm lit up the skies across Sinaloa and Chihuahua on 10 May 2024.

There were no telegraph networks to disrupt this time, but the radiation emitted from the solar active region known as AR 13664 was extreme enough to cause other terrestrial problems. Qatar and Emirates flights were forced to change their routes to avoid the worst geomagnetic storms at the poles, while farmers across Canada and some parts of the US experienced malfunctions with their equipment following a GPS blackout.