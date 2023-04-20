Starship launch news – live: SpaceX set for world’s biggest rocket launch as new details announced
Elon Musk says he ‘guarantees excitement’ for lift off of world’s biggest ever rocket
SpaceX Starship: Launch of world’s biggest rocket delayed due to frozen valve
SpaceX is finally launching its Mars-bound Starship craft into orbit.
The first attempt has been postponed after a “pressurisation issue” caused the company to pull the launch with just minutes to go.
But it will try again on April 20 – which happens to be one of chief executive Elon Musk’s favourite dates.
Eventually, SpaceX hopes to use the spacecraft to explore the Moon and Mars. But for now it will complete a short orbital flight, lifting up into space and then falling back down.
You can follow all the latest news and updates right here as SpaceX attempts to launch the largest rocket the world has ever seen.
Elon Musk says systems ‘green’ for launch
SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday ahead of the anticipated Starship launch that all systems are ready.
“All systems currently green for launch,” Musk tweeted.
The company noted in a blog post earlier that it is targeting a 62-minute launch window opening at 8:28 am CT and closing at 9:30 a.m. CT.
Tests conducted so far on Starship, Super Heavy
SpaceX has so far conducted multiple sub-orbital flight tests of Starship’s upper stage.
These flight tests, the company says, have helped it validate the vehicle’s design and prove that it can fly through the subsonic phase of entry.
They have also shown it can re-light its engines and allign itself to a vertical configuration for landing.
Its teams have also previously conducted several tests of the Super Heavy rocket and have successfully constructed the world’s tallest rocket launch and catch tower that stands at 146m (nearly 500 ft).
SpaceX noted in its blog post that for the first flight test on Thursday, it will not attempt a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of its Super Heavy booster.
When live webcast of launch would begin
SpaceX noted in a blog post that the live webcast of the Starship flight test will begin about 45 minutes before liftoff.
Liftoff is scheduled for a 62 minute launch window that opens at 8:28 am CT and closes at 9:30 am CT.
“As is the case with all developmental testing, this schedule is dynamic and likely to change, so be sure to stay tuned to our social media channels for updates,” the company noted.
Teams continue to work towards launch window, SpaceX says
SpaceX tweeted that its teams continue working towards the launch window today.
The company said the launch window for its powerful Starship spacecraft, designed to carry both crew and cargo to orbit, would open at 8:28 am CT.
“The 62-minute launch window opens at 8:28 a.m. CT and closes at 9:30 a.m. CT,” the company noted in a blog post.
Launch date has special significance for Musk
Elon Musk has been enjoying the prospect of a launch on 4/20. (Even if he has since suggested that it might not happen after all.) But why is he so into the number?
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 carrying Starlink into space
It’s a lot more routine than Starship, but SpaceX has had at least one success this week. It just launched a Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a set of Starlink internet satellites.
You can watch video of it going up here.
‘Maybe not’: 4/20 launch in doubt, says Elon Musk
Elon Musk might not get a launch on his favourite date after all, it seems. In a tweet, he said the team is dealing with “many issues”, and suggested that it might not happen.
SpaceX launches ‘Starship Torch'
“Mini Starship with flame!” Elon Musk tweeted. And that’s exactly what it is.
It’s coming later this year, in the third quarter, according to the listing. Here’s what SpaceX is saying about the product:
“The man in black, Johnny Cash knew a thing or two about burning desire. But love isn’t the only thing that burns. Sometimes you just want to caramelize the sugar on a crème brûlée or melt some cheese without all the subtext. Enter the Starship Torch.
“Designed to generate a windproof flame worthy of its namesake, the handheld Starship Torch will make easy work of searing anything from steak to meringue. Outside of the kitchen, fire up Starship to light candles or your fireplace. Who needs weak matches when you’ve got the power of Starship in your hands?
“When not in use, activate the safety lock and your torch transforms into a bad-ass 1:200 scale model of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft fit for display.
“It’s collectible. It’s functional. And it burns, burns, burns. The Starship Torch.”
More information, pre-orders, and some safety information can be found here.
(It’s not the first time Elon Musk has launched a promotional flamethrower, though this one is a little intense than the one he released a few years ago.)
SpaceX planning another launch today
It’s not Starship, but Starlink: one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets is scheduled to leave Florida today, carrying 21 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites. It’s scheduled for 8.50am eastern, or 1.50pm in the UK.
‘Perhaps inevitable’, quips Musk about date
Elon Musk has joked that the new date was “perhaps inevitable”. The launch will now happen on 4/20 – “weed day”, and a celebrated joke on the internet – much to his delight.
He’s enjoyed the number in the past: he got in trouble for suggesting he would take Tesla private at $420 a share. (He said that wasn’t actually a joke; the number was a legitimate offer.)
And he’s already got excitement going on that date. It’s the same day that Tesla will remove “legacy” blue ticks, which he seems to be doing at least in part to annoy the high-profile people who have got them.
As below: maybe Musk wanted this date all along. People certainly predicted it and he seemed to enjoy it.
