SpaceX is finally launching its Mars-bound Starship craft into orbit.

The first attempt has been postponed after a “pressurisation issue” caused the company to pull the launch with just minutes to go.

But it will try again on April 20 – which happens to be one of chief executive Elon Musk’s favourite dates.

Eventually, SpaceX hopes to use the spacecraft to explore the Moon and Mars. But for now it will complete a short orbital flight, lifting up into space and then falling back down.

You can follow all the latest news and updates right here as SpaceX attempts to launch the largest rocket the world has ever seen.