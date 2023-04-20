Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

<strong>SpaceX</strong> has launched Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever made, which then exploded.

The rocket successfully left its launchpad in Texas, but the two pieces of the spacecraft failed to separate as planned. Shortly after, the two exploded in the air, leaving a dramatic cloud in the sky.

It was the first time that the “fully-integrated” version of Starship – with the spacecraft upper stage attached to the ‘Super Heavy’ booster – has ever launched. Together, they are the biggest and most powerful rocket ever made, with twice the thrust of the Saturn V rocket that carried humanity to the Moon.

On Thursday morning local time, the rocket soared into the sky. But a couple of minutes later, commentators noted that the two parts of the craft had failed to separate and said that something appeared to have gone wrong.

The Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket - collectively referred to as Starship - both appeared to flip in the air a number of times before disappearing in a fireball over the ocean about four minutes after lift-off.

In a series of tweets, SpaceX said that it would learn from the test and that “success comes from what we learn”.

“As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” it said.

“Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test.

“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary.

“Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!”

Before the launch, Elon Musk had attempted to limit expectations, saying that the mission would be considered a success if the rocket managed to takeoff without destroying its launchpad.

Super Heavy is the first stage of the launch system, is fully reusable and is designed to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere to land back at the launch site.

However, the test flight on Thursday would have seen it make a water landing.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX says Starship will be able to carry up to 100 people on long-duration interplanetary flights.

It will also enable the delivery of satellites and the development of a moon base, and point-to-point transport on Earth - allowing travel to anywhere in the world in one hour or less.

The stainless steel Starship is 120 metres tall, has 33 engines and 16.7 million pounds of thrust.

There were no people or satellites on board the test flight.

Nasa has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and would-be space tourists can book lunar fly-bys.

Before launch, SpaceX tweeted: “With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship.”

