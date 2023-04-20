Watch moment Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes during launch

Watch the moment SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded as the company attempted to launch the largest rocket ever built on Thursday, 20 April.

As the company, founded by Elon Musk, tried to launch the spacecraft from its launchpad, two parts of the rocket failed to separate, with a dramatic blast moments later.

SpaceX’s first attempt to launch the rocket was postponed due to a “pressurisation issue” with minutes to go.

“As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” SpaceX said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.