NASA has announced that it will use SpaceX’s Dragon capsule to bring home two astronauts stuck in space for months, in a fresh blow to air manufacturer Boeing.

The agency said it does not have confidence in Boeing’s troubled Starliner capsule, which will return to earth unmanned, and that the two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, will be brought home in February 2025.

Williams and Wilmore will stay on the International Space Station until that time, having been there since early June.

The decision was a result of “a committment to safety,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “Our core value is safety and it is our North Star,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, will be brought home in February 2025, having arrived at the ISS in early June ( NASA )

“NASA has decided that Butch and Sunny will return with crew nine next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed,” Nelson said.

“I want you to know that Boeing has worked very hard with NASA to get the necessary data to make this decision. We want to further understand the root causes and understand the design improvements so that the Boeing Starliner will serve as an important part of our assured crew access to the ISS.

Nelson added that he had spoken to new Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who said the company would continue to work through the problems once Starliner returned.

“Space flight is risky, even at its safety safest and even at its most routine,” Nelson added. “And a test flight by nature, is neither safe nor routine, and so the decision to keep Butch and Sonny aboard the International Space Station and bring the Boeing Starliner home uncrewed is a result of a commitment to safety.

“Our core value is safety, and it is our North Star. And I’m grateful to NASA and to Boeing for their teams, for all the incredible and detailed work to get to this decision.”

Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams pose for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station's Harmony module and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 13 ( AP )

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been flying crews to the ISS since 2020.

Instead of launching a full four-man crew, SpaceX will fly just two when it launches Dragon to the station in late September. That crew, which would then include Williams and Wilmore, would come home in February 2025.

The decision to select SpaceX as the company to return the astronauts was “unanimous” among NASA officials, former astronaut Ken Bowersox told reporter.

Boeing previously insisted it still stands behind the Starliner, which suffered mechanical issues on its way to docking at the ISS on June 6 for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission.

The June flight was its first crewed mission to the ISS on the Starliner, a flagship development from the aerospace giant meant to compete with SpaceX for contracts with NASA.