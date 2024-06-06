Starship launch - live: SpaceX set to launch world’s biggest rocket in crucial test of Mars ambitions
SpaceX will attempt to launch its massive Starship rocket on Thursday, in what will be a critical test of Elon Musk’s hopes of colonising Mars.
The 120-metre rocket is the biggest and most powerful space craft ever built, capable of producing 7.5 million kilograms of thrust – roughly double that of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS).
The fourth major flight test comes less than three months after SpaceX successfully launched a Starship prototype into orbit but failed to return it to Earth. The main objective for today’s test flight is to recover both the Starship rocket and its Super Heavy booster to prove its reusablity.
SpaceX has received all the necessary regulatory approval for the launch, and restrictions are already in place for road and marine traffic.
A 120-minute launch window opens at 7am local time (1pm BST). You can watch a live stream of the Starship launch right here.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Starship launch attempt. The rocket is stacked, the roads are cleared, and approval has been granted by the necessary authorities for lift off to go ahead.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates, analysis and even a live stream of the launch itself as soon as it’s ready.
T-Minus 4 hours.
