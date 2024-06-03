Starship rocket about to launch in critical test of Musk’s Mars plans

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

SpaceX’s Starship rocket is “ready to fly” after securing the relevant permits for its next launch attempt, Elon Musk has said.

The 120-metre-tall spacecraft, which is the biggest rocket ever built, is set to lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, in what will be a critical test of the billionaire’s ambitions to colonise Mars.

It will be the fourth major flight test of the Starship rocket, with the last one in March reaching orbit but breaking up upon reentry.

SpaceX completed a wet dress rehearsal last week, which saw the rocket and its booster filled with liquid oxygen and liquid methane – the fuel that will power its launch.

Local road closures are already in place, as well as a marine hazard notice to mariners in the Gulf of Mexico. It is not yet clear whether the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted a launch licence for the latest attempt, though SpaceX has said on its website that the attempt will take place on Wednesday “pending regulatory approval”.

According to the road closure notice from Cameron County, the testing window will open at midnight and stay open until 2pm local time (6am - 8pm BST) on 5 June. Backup windows are also in place for 6 June and 7 June.

The fourth flight attempt will see SpaceX attempt to return both the Starship rocket and its Super Heavy booster in order to reuse it for another flight.

Several software and hardware upgrades have been implemented in order to increase reliability, SpaceX said in a post to its website, as well as operational changes to improve the rocket’s chance of survival in the final phase of its flight.

“The fourth flight of Starship will aim to bring us closer to the rapidly reusable future on the horizon,” SpaceX said.

“We’re continuing to rapidly develop Starship, putting flight hardware in a flight environment to learn as quickly as possible as we build a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

You can follow our live coverage of the Starship launch right here.