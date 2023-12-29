Jump to content

The year in sport

Broad’s magic, Olga’s goal and Irish agony: Twelve unforgettable moments of sport in 2023

Independent Sport’s reporters had ringside seats to some extraordinary drama around the globe over the past 12 months

Friday 29 December 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>Agony and ecstacy: (from left) Rory McIlroy, Johnny Sexton, Rachel Daly, Carlos Alcaraz and Stuart Broad</p>

Agony and ecstacy: (from left) Rory McIlroy, Johnny Sexton, Rachel Daly, Carlos Alcaraz and Stuart Broad

(Getty)

In a year packed full of unforgettable sporting moments, The Independent’s sports reporters were lucky enough to witness Carlos Alcaraz’s mammoth tussle with Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final, Europe’s feisty win over America at the Ryder Cup in Rome, the Lionesses’ valiant run to the final of the Women’s World Cup, Manchester City’s treble triumph, a Rugby World Cup of multiple nerve-shredding finales in France, and much more.

Here is a look back at our most memorable moments of 2023.

Lionesses tame the Matildas in Sydney

