Tyson Fury included as BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist revealed

World heavyweight champion Fury had threatened to sue the BBC if he was named among the final six

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 December 2021 09:15
Comments
Tyson Fury leads rude chant about Anthony Joshua in front of fans

Tyson Fury has been included on the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year but Lewis Hamilton misses out.

A day after losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title in controversial circumstances, Hamilton was omitted from the list of six sporting stars in line to pick up the award on Sunday.

The 36-year-old won Sports Personality for the second time last year after equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles.

Fury, who claimed a second win over Deontay Wilder in October, opposed his inclusion on the shortlist last year and had threatened to sue the BBC if he was named this time.

Teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu is the big favourite to claim the award after her remarkable US Open triumph in New York in September.

Recommended

Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey are also included following their performances in Tokyo this summer.

Diver Daley claimed an emotional first gold medal with Matty Lee in the synchronised 10 metres platform event before taking bronze in the individual category.

Peaty also shone in the pool, becoming the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the 100 metres breaststroke, while cyclist Storey took her tally of Paralympic gold medals to 17 with three more in Tokyo.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling makes up the final six after starring in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

The BBC show will be held at Media City in Salford on Sunday without a studio audience because of concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in