When is the Boat Race? Start time, TV channel and how to watch Cambridge vs Oxford

Cambridge and Oxford go head to head in the men’s and women’s races

Sports Staff
Sunday 26 March 2023 08:14
<p>The Boat Races were split last year between men’s and women’s races </p>

The Boat Races were split last year between men’s and women’s races

(Getty Images)

The Boat Race returns to the River Thames today as the light blue of Cambridge University take on the dark blue of Oxford University.

In the men’s race last year, Oxford ended three years of Cambridge victories with a win of two and a quarter lengths.

The margin of victory was the same in the women’s race as Cambridge extended their winning run to five years.

The race returned to the Thames last year after it wasn’t held in 2020 and was held on the Great Ouse in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Boat Race?

The women’s race will start at 4pm BST on Sunday 26 March.

The men’s race will start at 5pm BST on Sunday 26 March.

How can I watch the Boat Race?

The action will be shown on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 3:30pm.

What are the teams?

Oxford Women’s Team

Bow: Laurel Kaye (Worcester), Claire Aitken (Oriel), Sara Helin (St. Peter’s), Ella Stadler (Exeter), Alison Carrington (Hertford), Freya Willis (Magdalen), Sarah Marshall (Jesus), Stroke: Esther Austin (St Anne’s), Cox: Tara Slade (St Peter’s)

Cambridge Women’s Team

Bow Carina Graf (Emmanuel), Rosa  Millard (Trinity Hall), Alex Riddell-Webster (Murray Edwards), Jenna Armstrong (Jesus), Freya Keto St (Edmund’s), Isabelle Bastian (Jesus), Claire Brillon (Fitzwilliam), Stroke: Caoimhe Dempsey (Newnham), Cox: James Trotman (Sidney Sussex)

Oxford Men’s Team

Bow: James Forward (Pembroke), Alex Bebb (St. Peter’s), Freddy Orpin (St. Catherine’s), Tom Sharrock (Magdalen), James Doran (Oriel), Jean-Philippe Dufour (Lincoln), Tassilo von Mueller (Hertford), Stroke: Felix Drinkall (Wolfson), Cox: Anna O’Hanlon (Somerville)

Cambridge Men’s Team

Bow: Matt Edge (St Catharine’s), Brett Taylor (Queens’), Noam Moulle (Hughes Hall), Seb Benzecry (Jesus), Thomas Lynch (Hughes Hall), Nick Mayhew (Peterhouse), Ollie Parish (Peterhouse), Stroke: Luca Ferraro (King’s), Cox: Jasper Parish (Clare)

