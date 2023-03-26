Boat Race 2023 LIVE: Cambridge and Oxford compete over four mile course on River Thames
Cambridge men hope to regain their title after Oxford won the 2022 race
The 2023 Boat Race between Cambridge and Oxford takes place London this afternoon as the two famous universities clash on the River Thames.
In the men’s race last year, Oxford ended three years of Cambridge victories with a win of two and a quarter lengths. It was their first victory since 2017 after the race was abandoned in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The margin of victory was the same in the women’s race but the spoils went to Cambridge who extended their winning run to five years.
The 77th women’s race starts at 4pm and the 168th men’s follows at 5pm. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to watch the races from the banks of the river as the annual event takes place over 4.25 miles from Putney to Mortlake.
Follow all the action from the Boat Races with our liveblog below:
What happened last year?
Cambridge women claimed their fifth successive victory by also setting a record time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds, 10 seconds faster than their previous recorded time from 2017.
Oxford triumphed in the men’s race last year for the first time since 2017, but can they do it again?
Cambridge win the toss
The toss for the women’s race takes place with Cambridge victorious after the coin lands on tails (Oxford had called heads). Cambridge choose to the Surrey station which should give them a slight advantage around Hammersmith Bridge.
Oxford won the men’s toss and interestingly they also chose Surrey. That has been the winning play for the last few years.
Dame Katherine Grainger said: “Interesting call at the toss. The weather is changing hour by hour.”
What does the Boat Race mean to the competitors?
Grace Prendergast, a New Zealand Olympic gold medal winner, took part in the Boat Race last year winning with Cambridge for the women’s team.
She’s on duty with the BBC today and says: “There’s nothing quite like the boat race. The event is for the people on the bank.”
A change in fortunes?
Former Cambridge student Tara Slade has made the switch to the dark blue upon undertaking medicine at the University of Oxford.
She will race alongside astronomer Laurel Kaye in the women’s race.
An international event
The men’s boats feature rowers from across the world with Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, France, Taiwan and Switzerland all represented.
Ollie Parish, a world junior champion for Great Britain, makes his third consecutive race start for Cambridge, with a new crew that includes four-time French champion Noam Mouelle.
Parish’s brother Jasper has switched to the men’s boat following victory last year as the cox in the women’s boat.
Boat Race 2023
The weather is an issue today. It’s wet, rainy and windy meaning conditions far from ideal to row just over four miles. Coverage is just starting on BBC One with the Women’s event kick off in just under half an hour.
Oxford hold the edge over Cambridge
Reigning champions Oxford have claimed 13 wins for the men’s team since 2000, while Cambridge has won the race nine times in the last 13 years.
However, the longest consecutive streak for either side is just three wins which was by Cambridge before between 2018-2021.
Boat Race 2023 - the route
The Boat Race takes place on the 4.2 mile (6.8 km) Championship Course on the River Thames in south-west London.
It starts downstream of Putney Bridge, passing under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge, before finishing just before Chiswick Bridge in Mortlake.
The timings for both races are based on the tides to allow teams the best possible chance of recording fast times.
Who’s in the Cambridge Men’s team?
There are three roles in rowing - bow, stroke and cox. The race is rowed in eights and the cox can be of any gender.
Cambridge Men’s Team
Bow: Matt Edge (St Catharine’s), Brett Taylor (Queens’), Noam Moulle (Hughes Hall), Seb Benzecry (Jesus), Thomas Lynch (Hughes Hall), Nick Mayhew (Peterhouse), Ollie Parish (Peterhouse)
Stroke: Luca Ferraro (King’s)
Cox: Jasper Parish (Clare)
Who’s in the Oxford Men’s team?
There are three roles in rowing - bow, stroke and cox. The race is rowed in eights and the cox can be of any gender.
Oxford Men’s team
Bow: James Forward (Pembroke), Alex Bebb (St. Peter’s), Freddy Orpin (St. Catherine’s), Tom Sharrock (Magdalen), James Doran (Oriel), Jean-Philippe Dufour (Lincoln), Tassilo von Mueller (Hertford)
Stroke: Felix Drinkall (Wolfson)
Cox: Anna O’Hanlon (Somerville)
