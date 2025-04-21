Finishers cross the line at last year's Boston Marathon ( Getty Images )

History could be made at the Boston Marathon as Hellen Obiri targets a third title in a row over 26.2 miles.

Obiri is bidding to become the first woman in 26 years to achieve the ‘three-peat’ at the world’s oldest annual marathon - which will see over 30,000 runners attempt to complete the hilly course from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

Ethiopia’s reigning champion Sisay Lemma leads the men’s race but will face competition from Kenya’s Evans Chebet and John Korir, the winner in Chicago last October.

Boston will also recognised the 50th anniversary of the wheelchair category: Britain’s Eden Rainbow-Cooper became the first British woman to win it last year and she is out to defend her title too.

The weather in Boston is set to be comfortable for the runners with temperatures at around 12C ( high 30s and low 40s fahrenheit).

Follow live updates, times and results from the 2025 Boston Marathon in our blog below