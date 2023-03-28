Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin prize money: How much will fighters earn?
The Briton returns to the ring this weekend as he looks to bounce back from two straight losses
Anthony Joshua is back in action against Jermaine Franklin this weekend, as the Briton looks to return to winning ways after suffering two straight defeats by Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua, 33, was outpointed by Usyk in September 2021 and August 2022, losing the unified heavyweight titles in the first of those fights and failing to regain the belts in the second.
Now “AJ” returns to London and the O2 Arena to box American Franklin, who last fought in November, when he lost a narrow decision to Dillian Whyte.
According to Sports Lens, 29-year-old Franklin is set to receive approximately £800,000 for Saturday’s main event against Joshua. However, it is reported that the figure could rise to above £1million when factoring in sponsorship deals and a potential Franklin victory.
Meanwhile, Joshua is said to be on course to earn roughly £10m for the fight. Last time out, Joshua reportedly made approximately £33m, but Saturday’s bout with Franklin is admittedly not on the scale of Joshua vs Usyk 2. In any case, the Briton remains one of the biggest attractions in boxing, and with his base pay and sponsorships combined, Joshua is set for another major payday this weekend.
Speaking at the first press conference for Saturday’s main event, Joshua said last month that his motivation was “money, money, money”.
“I like making money, straight up,” Joshua said. “I’ve been broke, my family’s been broke, I know what this s*** means. I always built businesses outside of boxing, out of fear of going back to square one, but when I’m said and done, no one will care about me anymore, so I’ll make the most of it while I’m here.”
