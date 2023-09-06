Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Serrano’s upcoming title defence against Danila Ramos is scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds, in a historic move in women’s boxing.

The majority of bouts in the women’s side of the sport are scheduled for 10 two-minute rounds, but Serrano has long been an advocate of longer rounds and more of them in title fights – in a bid to mirror men’s championship contests.

Serrano, 34, has now seen her wish fulfilled, as the Puerto Rican prepares to defend her undisputed featherweight titles against Ramos on 27 October.

The bout in Orlando, Florida, will be the first unified women’s title fight to be scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds.

Serrano’s promoter, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, announced the news on Wednesday (6 September). Sitting alongside Serrano, who has held nine world titles in seven divisions, the American said: “It’s official, 27 October, the queen is back.

“You’re making history: The first ever women’s unified boxing [title] match that will be 12 three-minute rounds.

“Most women’s boxing matches, all of women’s boxing matches, are 10 two-minute rounds; Amanda’s doing 12 three-minute rounds. Creating history, be there.”

Serrano added: “Can you imagine what I can do with an extra minute [per round]?”

Serrano last fought in August, retaining her featherweight belts by beating Heather Hardy on points for the second time.

That fight took place on the undercard of Paul’s boxing match with Nate Diaz. Paul, 26, beat the ex-UFC star, 38, via decision after scoring a knockdown in Round 5.