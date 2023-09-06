Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr’s coach has been charged following his arrest at Manchester Airport on Sunday, when a gun was found in his suitcase.

Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, who guided Eubank Jr to a stoppage win over Liam Smith on Saturday, was detained by armed police after a scan of his checked-in luggage revealed the presence of a firearm and ammunition.

The American, 53, was due to fly from Manchester – where Eubank Jr beat Smith at the AO Arena – to Atlanta in the United States.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police on Monday read: “At around 10.45 am on Sunday 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport. After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized. Subsequently, a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm and remains in custody for further questioning.”

A follow-up statement on Tuesday read: “Brian McIntyre (01/07/1970) from the United States of America was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

“McIntyre attended Stockport Magistrates court this morning where he was further remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, 9 October 2023.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed to The Independent that McIntyre will remain in custody until that date, when a plea will be entered.

Eubank Jr’s win against Smith, which came eight months after the latter beat Eubank Jr via TKO, marked McIntyre’s first time teaming with the Brighton middleweight.

Former boxer McIntyre also coaches Terence Crawford, who is seen by many as the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

The unbeaten Crawford produced a masterclass against Errol Spence Jr in July, handing his fellow American his first professional loss to become undisputed welterweight champion. The southpaws are expected to clash again later this year or early next year, after Spence Jr triggered a rematch clause last week.