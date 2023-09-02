Eubank vs Smith LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates and results as Eubank Jr bids to avenge his stoppage loss to Smith
Chris Eubank Jr bids for revenge against Liam Smith tonight, as the Britons square off in a middleweight rematch.
Eubank Jr and Smith return to the AO Arena in Manchester, the very venue where Smith, 35, stopped the 33-year-old in January. The Liverpudlian dropped Eubank Jr twice in the fourth round, before referee Victor Loughlin waved off the fight.
Eubank Jr has criticised Loughlin over the stoppage, and he has also claimed that Smith landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Either way, the divisive boxer will get a chance to put things right – in his eyes – in this evening’s rematch.
The last fight between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr finished in chaos and confusion back in January.
It was perhaps the only way the fight and the week could finish; there was a capacity crowd of just under 20,000 in Manchester and a ring packed with screaming people. Tonight they do it all again and this time, it is serious. Manchester is once again the venue.
Eubank Jr was dropped twice in the fourth but was up on unsteady legs, insisting he could continue, when it was called off after 69 unforgettable seconds. Eubank Jr was actually steered back to his own corner by Smith’s trainer, Joe McNally. It was an act of compassion surrounded by a night of hate and violence.
The fight was stopped at the right time.
Full preview from Steve Bunce:
Eubank Jr, Smith and the revelation that changed everything
The rivals meet again in Manchester this weekend with this old-school fight showcasing boxing at its very extreme
Florian Marku wastes no time, stopping Dylan Moran in the first round!
Full card (subject to change; includes undercard results so far)
Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr (middleweight)
Mark Heffron (C) vs Jack Cullen (British super-middleweight title)
Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian (super-lightweight)
Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot (women’s super-lightweight)
Frazer Clarke vs David Allen (heavyweight)
Florian Marku def. Dylan Moran via TKO
Lauren Price def. Lolita Muzeya via doctor stoppage
Frankie Stringer def. Engel Gomez via decision
Who is fighting on Eubank vs Smith 2 undercard tonight?
Ring walks for the main event tonight are expected at roughly 10pm BST.
That is subject to change of course, depending on how long the undercard runs – more on those fights in a moment.
What time does Eubank vs Smith 2 start tonight?
Here’s all you need to know about how to watch tonight’s event:
How to watch Eubank vs Smith 2 online and on TV tonight
Lauren Price stays unbeaten with a win over Lolita Muzeya!
Price dropped Muzeya once, and the latter suffered a cut over her left eye due to a clash of heads in Round 5. The doctor then called off the bout, with Price winning a technical decision.
We’ve got you covered with live updates, right here.
