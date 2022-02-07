Amanda Serrano has called on opponent Katie Taylor to accept a stipulation of 12 three-minute rounds when the women go head-to-head in April.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor is set to defend her belts against seven-weight title holder Serrano at Madison Square Garden on 30 April, in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history.

The contest has already recorded the second-highest grossing pre-sale ever at the renowned New York City arena, but Serrano wants to ensure the bout is as historic as possible.

“The struggle has been real, and I’m super excited and happy that I get to see a little light at the end of the tunnel with this fight with Katie Taylor – we’re making history,” the Puerto Rican said at a press conference in London on Monday.

“I’m a woman for equality. If Katie Taylor’s willing, I’m ready and willing to make this 12 rounds of three minutes [each].

“If we want to make change... [Let’s do] the same as the men.”

Irishwoman Taylor played down the suggestion, however, with the customary 10 two-minute rounds expected when the women fight one another.

“I don’t really feel like that will make a huge change. The fight is already iconic the way it is,” Taylor said.

When Serrano doubled down on her proposal, saying, “I think we need to make a stand,” Taylor responded: “I think we’re already making a stand.”

Taylor (20-0, six knockouts) last fought in December, retaining her titles with a decision win against Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) also last competed in December when she outpointed Miriam Gutierrez.