Amir Khan and Kell Brook are just one day away from their much-anticipated grudge match, with the rivals set to weigh in this afternoon ahead of their main-event bout at the Manchester Arena.

After almost a decade of calls from fans for the British pair to square off in the ring, Khan and Brook will finally put an end to a rivalry that in fact began nearly 20 years ago – when the now-35-year-olds were teenage sparring partners. The former champions have long expressed a strong dislike for one another, which was on full display at Thursday’s fiery press conference as host Adam Smith was forced to calm down the fighters. “I’m worried about a few things. I’m worried about Kell’s health after the beating I’m gonna be giving him,” Khan said. Brook retorted: “If you stand and give the fans a good fight, I’ll give you [a handshake]. But if you just go out and get chinned, I don’t think I’ll shake your hand.”

Sheffield fighter Brook even suggested that he might come in overweight for the 149lbs catchweight contest and accept a hefty fine if it increases his chances of beating Bolton-born Khan. “I might make weight, I might not,” Brook told Sky Sports. “I might pay a few hundred grand.”

Follow live updates from the Khan vs Brook weigh-ins, below.