Khan vs Brook weigh-in LIVE: Latest updates as rivals hit the scales ahead of fight
Brook has said he might come in overweight for the catchweight contest and accept a hefty fine
Amir Khan and Kell Brook are just one day away from their much-anticipated grudge match, with the rivals set to weigh in this afternoon ahead of their main-event bout at the Manchester Arena.
After almost a decade of calls from fans for the British pair to square off in the ring, Khan and Brook will finally put an end to a rivalry that in fact began nearly 20 years ago – when the now-35-year-olds were teenage sparring partners. The former champions have long expressed a strong dislike for one another, which was on full display at Thursday’s fiery press conference as host Adam Smith was forced to calm down the fighters. “I’m worried about a few things. I’m worried about Kell’s health after the beating I’m gonna be giving him,” Khan said. Brook retorted: “If you stand and give the fans a good fight, I’ll give you [a handshake]. But if you just go out and get chinned, I don’t think I’ll shake your hand.”
Sheffield fighter Brook even suggested that he might come in overweight for the 149lbs catchweight contest and accept a hefty fine if it increases his chances of beating Bolton-born Khan. “I might make weight, I might not,” Brook told Sky Sports. “I might pay a few hundred grand.”
Follow live updates from the Khan vs Brook weigh-ins, below.
Steve Bunce on this Saturday’s huge fight:
“They have clashed at ringside, in studios and when they were teenagers in the sparring ring. There are enough versions of the sparring tale to fill several pages in a book of boxing exaggerations, lies and wishful thinking.
“I know a dozen confirmed liars who have told me what happened and they were not even there.
“Both boxers have told me their version of the spar in private; both are very different and I believe them both.
“Hey, it’s that type of sport, it’s that type of truth.”
Read Bunce's preview in full right here:
Amir Khan and Kell Brook are more fragile but their feud is as fiery as ever
After years of arguing and animosity, two of British boxing’s great old warriors will finally meet in the ring this weekend for a long overdue grudge match
Anticipation for Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s grudge match this Saturday will have sharply increased following their fiery press conference on Thursday, with host Adam Smith forced to calm down the rivals as they traded spiteful insults.
The former champions exchanged heated words, with Khan saying: “I’m worried about a few things. I’m worried about Kell’s health after the beating I’m gonna be giving him.”
Brook in turn said: “We’re three sleeps away, he’s definitely gonna sleep Saturday night when I smash him in. He’s going on his face or his back, one of the two.”
Here are the best bits from Thursday's press conference:
Amir Khan and Kell Brook exchange insults at fiery press conference
Host Adam Smith was forced to calm down the rivals as they went back and forth before their grudge match
Also fighting on Saturday’s card and due to weigh in today are:
• Team GB heavyweight Frazer Clarke, who was a medalist at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics and will make his pro debut this weekend
• Natasha Jonas, who will jump up two weight classes to fight Uruguayan Chris Namus for the vacant women’s WBO super-welterweight title
• Cruiserweight Viddal Riley, who trained fellow YouTube personality KSI during his boxing venture and resumes his pro career after a two-year absence.
