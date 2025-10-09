Anthony Joshua agrees to fight Dave Allen rival with 86 per cent knockout rate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arslanbek Makhmudov has been touted as a potential opponent for Anthony Joshua’s return to the ring – with the Russian heavyweight revealing discussions have taken place with the former world champion.

Makhmudov takes on Joshua’s fellow Brit Dave Allen in the headline event at Sheffield Arena, live on DAZN, this weekend.

The 36-year-old, who has won 19 of his 22 fights inside the distance for a knockout ratio of 86 per cent, is eyeing a shot at Joshua if he can get past Allen on Saturday night.

Speaking to Boxing News about an exchange with Joshua, Makhmudov shared: “Yeah, we just spoke a little bit on Instagram.

“Just friendly, you know. And I offered him as a next fight, he said, ‘Okay, next year then. Next year we can do it.’”

Both Makhmudov and Joshua were promising amateurs, although only the Brit managed to earn major honours, winning gold at his home Olympics in 2012.

Mihai Nistor, the final opponent to defeat Joshua as an amateur, later lost to Makhmudov, who also was victorious over Magomedrasul Majidov, the Azerbaijani that beat AJ to gold at the 2011 World Championships in Baku.

Since turning professional, Makhmudov has struggled to convert the hype around him into a world title tilt, with a loss to Agit Kabayel in 2023 derailing his momentum.

Makhmudov continued: “For me, the fight is interesting because it’s a good opportunity.

“And in sport, because we had a bit of a story in the amateurs. He lost to guys in the European championship and the World championship — I beat these two guys. For me, it’s interesting.”

Makhmudov’s comments were strengthened by upcoming opponent Allen, who believes that if his opponent wins on Saturday he will go on to face Joshua.

Allen said: “I think if he (Joshua) returns, he’ll box Makhmudov, if Makhmudov beats me. If I win, I don’t think I’ll box Joshua, but that’s what I think will happen.”

Pushed why he felt that way, Allen continued: “That’s what I hear - I’m just trying to give you the scoop. Because Makhmudov is a much scarier-looking guy than me and obviously a bit more of a threat. So I think Makhmudov will box Joshua if he beats me.”

Asked if Joshua was avoiding him, a coy Allen grinned: “I’m not saying no one is avoiding me at all, I’d never say that. I’m just telling you what I will think will happen, if the result that goes that way.”

